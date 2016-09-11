Live Report: Chippa vs Sundowns

– 46′ Lorch’a efforts at goal is wide

– Bereng replaces Manzini for Chippa United as the second half gets underway

– half time: Chippa United 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45+’ Mabunda is for a late challenge

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 39′ Okwuosa is booked

– 38′ Vilakazi fails to score after receiving a delightful pass in the box, Dlamini gets to the ball

– 37′ Nascimento’s effort is wide at goal

– 36′ throw in for Sundowns

– 34′ Kekana and Van Heerden clash while challenging for the ball, Van Heerden got a boot to the face

– 30′ Billiat Sundowns clear the ball, corner kick to Chippa

– 26′ Onyango clashes with Mabunda as they both challenge for the ball

– 21′ Billiat’s snap shot is saved by Dlamini

– 19′ Chippa lose the ball in the final third

– 16′ end to end stuff from both team as they try to find an opening

– 12′ Sundowns’ free kick goes out for a goal kick to Chippa

– 9′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 7′ Okwuosa and Vilakazi are carried off the field

– 6′ Dlamini makes an easy save

– 5′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 3′ free kick to Chippa outside the penalty box

– 1′ throw in for Sundowns

– kickoff! The game is underway

Starting XI

Chippa United: Dlamini, Okwuosa,Thopola, Van Heerden, Kama, Sali, Sangweni, Mbenyane, Wambi, Lorch, R. Manzini.

Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango, S.Zwane, Arendse, Nascimento, Langerman, Mabunda, Kekana, Dolly, Billiat, Tau, Vilakazi.