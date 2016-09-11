menu
Local News 11.9.2016 03:02 pm

Live Report: Chippa vs Sundowns

Chippa United host Mamelodi Sundowns at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final.

– 46′ Lorch’a efforts at goal is wide

– Bereng replaces Manzini for Chippa United as the second half gets underway

half time: Chippa United 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45+’ Mabunda is for a late challenge

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 39′ Okwuosa is booked

– 38′ Vilakazi fails to score after receiving a delightful pass in the box, Dlamini gets to the ball

– 37′ Nascimento’s effort is wide at goal

– 36′ throw in for Sundowns

– 34′ Kekana and Van Heerden clash while challenging for the ball, Van Heerden got a boot to the face

– 30′ Billiat Sundowns clear the ball, corner kick to Chippa

– 26′ Onyango clashes with Mabunda as they both challenge for the ball

– 21′ Billiat’s snap shot is saved by Dlamini

– 19′ Chippa lose the ball in the final third

– 16′ end to end stuff from both team as they try to find an opening

– 12′ Sundowns’ free kick goes out for a goal kick to Chippa

– 9′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 7′ Okwuosa and Vilakazi are carried off the field

– 6′ Dlamini makes an easy save

– 5′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 3′ free kick to Chippa outside the penalty box

– 1′ throw in for Sundowns

– kickoff! The game is underway

Starting XI

Chippa United: Dlamini, Okwuosa,Thopola, Van Heerden, Kama, Sali, Sangweni, Mbenyane, Wambi, Lorch, R. Manzini.

Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango, S.Zwane, Arendse, Nascimento, Langerman, Mabunda, Kekana, Dolly, Billiat, Tau, Vilakazi.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!
Phakaaathi

Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!

Wits power past CT City in first leg MTN8 encounter
Phakaaathi

Wits power past CT City in first leg MTN8 encounter

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.