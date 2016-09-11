Man suspected of wife’s murder hands himself over

A 57-year-old man, allegedly responsible for the murder of his wife and the stabbing of his daughter in the west of Pretoria, has handed himself over to police after a manhunt was launched on Sunday.

His wife, 48, was found dead under a duvet cover after police had responded to a complaint of murder and attempted murder around 04:00, police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said.

“It is alleged that the deceased was stabbed by her husband. The suspect also stabbed his 21-year-old daughter and she was admitted at Brits Hospital,” Selepe said.

The arrested man allegedly also took their 8-year-old son, whom he later handed over to a family friend.

“The suspect told the family that he will be handing himself to the police. He handed himself over just before 14:00 and was charged with murder and attempted murder.”

In another incident which took place shortly after the Pretoria west crime, a woman shot and killed a man who entered her property in Erasmia on Sunday morning.

Selepe said the woman alleged she heard a noise and upon investigating, found two men in her yard.

“She ordered the men to stop by pointing a firearm at them. One of them charged at her and she pulled the trigger, wounding him in the leg.”

The intruder continued to charge at her and she allegedly fired a second shot, hitting the same man in the left leg, Selepe said.

“He died on the scene from excessive bleeding. The second suspect fled. Police are still investigating as details are a little sketchy.”