Entertainment 11.9.2016 09:16 pm

Thank You SABC concert in pictures

Citizen reporter
Music lovers gathered at at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, 11 September 2016, for the Thank You SABC Music Concert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Music lovers gathered at at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, 11 September 2016, for the Thank You SABC Music Concert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Thank You SABC concert was attended by about 1 000 people at a stadium that can hold 40 000.

About 1 000 music lovers showed up at the Thank You SABC concert held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The costly concert featured a long line-up of South African artists. However, not all the artists that were expected to perform at the controversial event were present as some of them claimed they had not been paid their performance fees on time.

Although the concert itself has generally been dubbed a flop by political parties, artists and people on social, a highlight of the night came when Kwaito star Mandoza – who is currently receiving treatment for a brain tumour – took to the stage.

Check out what else went down at the Thank You SABC concert.

 

