Thank You SABC concert in pictures

About 1 000 music lovers showed up at the Thank You SABC concert held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

READ MORE: ‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

The costly concert featured a long line-up of South African artists. However, not all the artists that were expected to perform at the controversial event were present as some of them claimed they had not been paid their performance fees on time.

READ MORE: AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

Although the concert itself has generally been dubbed a flop by political parties, artists and people on social, a highlight of the night came when Kwaito star Mandoza – who is currently receiving treatment for a brain tumour – took to the stage.

ALSO READ: Mandoza says brain tumour is blurring his vision

Check out what else went down at the Thank You SABC concert.