Thank You SABC concert in pictures

The costly concert featured a long line-up of South African artists. However, not all the artists that were expected to perform at the controversial event were present as some of them claimed they had not been paid their performance fees on time.
Although the concert itself has generally been dubbed a flop by political parties, artists and people on social, a highlight of the night came when Kwaito star Mandoza – who is currently receiving treatment for a brain tumour – took to the stage.
Check out what else went down at the Thank You SABC concert.
South African Kwaito veteran, Doc Shebeleza performs at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, 11 September 2016, at the Thank You SABC Music Concert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Music lovers gathered at at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, 11 September 2016, for the Thank You SABC Music Concert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Music star Mercy Pakela and SABC's controversial chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, 11 September 2016, at the Thank You SABC Music Concert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Bheki " Ihashi Elimhlophe " Ngcobo performs at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, 11 September 2016, at the Thank You SABC Music Concert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Music veteran Blondie Makhene performs at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, 11 September 2016, at the Thank You SABC Music Concert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda