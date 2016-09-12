Kwasa music king says only God can remove Zuma

A Limpopo-based kwasa music king has thrown his weight behind President Jacob Zuma, vowing that only God will remove him.

This comes amid renewed calls by ANC veterans, such as Mathews Phosa, for Zuma to resign or be recalled to avoid the ANC losing power in the 2019 elections.

The musician, born Steven Sefofa, told The Citizen yesterday that Zuma was not going anywhere.

“Zuma was put there by God to lead us,” he said. “People must just relax because Zuma will only leave when God wants him to leave. Those who want Zuma to go are wasting their time.”

He added Zuma was a “good leader” and had done a lot for the country.

“Even if he stands for a third term he would still be re-elected because people love him,” Malo said.

He called on ANC members to stop fighting among themselves, saying they were pleasing the enemy. Commenting on the challenges facing the ANC, Malo said an early ANC elective conference would not solve the crisis plaguing the ruling party.

“An early ANC elective conference will make things worse,” he said. “It will divide the party.”

The call for an early elective conference was first tabled by the ANC Youth League. The ANC Women’s League has rejected the call, however.

The ANC in Gauteng has called for a special national consultative conference to assess the state of the nation and agree on the necessary interventions to pursue the objectives of the National Democratic Revolution.

Malo lambasted DA leader Mmusi Maimane, calling him a lost feather floating in the sky.

“He’s going to incur the wrath of the ancestors when he dies,” Malo said. “How can he lead a party of the oppressors?”

ngwakom@citizen.co.za