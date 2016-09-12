Rain expected over parts of SA this week

The SA Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of rainfall in parts of the country over the next few days, but not enough to deal with the drought crisis the country faces.

South Africa is still reeling from the previous summer season in which a series of heatwaves due to the El Nino weather system were experienced. The heatwaves reduced the chances of rain. Already two weeks into the spring season, most parts of the country have been experiencing dry, dusty and windy conditions, coupled with warm-to-hot conditions.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng yesterday told The Citizen that small chances of rainfall were expected on Wednesday and next Monday, ahead of the La Nina system that was synonymous with rainfall.

Mofokeng said the dusty and windy conditions experienced in recent weeks had happened during previous spring seasons.

“There is nothing outside of the normal. Remember, we are coming from a dry season,” he said.

“We are going through a neutral phase, where anything can happen.”

Asked which provinces were likely to experience rainfall this week, Mofokeng mentioned the Free State, southern Gauteng, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

“The slight chances of rainfall are expected in the northern parts of Gauteng on Thursday,” Mofokeng said.

With regard to temperatures, there had been an improvement in the minimums in recent weeks, with early mornings and late evening gradually warming, but Mofokeng said anything could “still happen”.

Commenting on the maximums, which have also peaked between the early 30s and late 30s in some places, Mofokeng said that would likely be the case for the better part of this week.

Meanwhile, a government task team, set up to monitor the drought situation, expressed concern at the weather forecast so far in the wake of dwindling dam and river levels. People were urged to use water sparingly.