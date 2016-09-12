Mark Zinde back in court

Former SABC board member Hope Zinde’s jailed son, who is accused of her murder, is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mark Zinde, 23, was arrested on suspicion of his mother’s murder after her body was found in the boot of her car at her Pecanwood Estate in Hartbeespoort. Her body was found on June 11, but it is was thought the 50-year-old may have been murdered days before.

The accused was ordered by the court to undergo psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria. The psychiatric report will assist the court to decide whether the accused is fit or not to stand trial.

Zinde is facing a charge of murder and possession of illicit drugs.

