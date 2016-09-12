Eish! Cassper’s misspelt T-shirts will make you ROTFWL

Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert is almost here, and the rapper has printed T-shirts to promote it. He took to Instagram to share pictures of the T-shirts, and as nice as they are, the “stadium” written on it has an embarrassing typo.

The picture he posted on Sunday read: “FILL UP ORLANDO STADUIM 29.10.16,” and yes, his fans noticed.

“You spelled stadium wrong, dude,” one fan wrote.

Though some were worried about the spelling error, others were more focused on the tickets that “were not selling out”.

“I’m just worried that you might not fill the stadium since golden tickets are not sold out,” one fan wrote.

With less than two months left until the concert, we hope the Mama I made It hitmaker sells out.