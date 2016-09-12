menu
Eish! Cassper’s misspelt T-shirts will make you ROTFWL

Citizen reporter
Cassper Nyovest’s followers immediately noticed there was something wrong with the photo he posted on Instagram.

Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert is almost here, and the rapper has printed T-shirts to promote it. He took to Instagram to share pictures of the T-shirts, and as nice as they are, the “stadium” written on it has an embarrassing typo.

The picture he posted on Sunday read: “FILL UP ORLANDO STADUIM 29.10.16,” and yes, his fans noticed.

“You spelled stadium wrong, dude,” one fan wrote.

Though some were worried about the spelling error, others were more focused on the tickets that “were not selling out”.

“I’m just worried that you might not fill the stadium since golden tickets are not sold out,” one fan wrote.

With less than two months left until the concert, we hope the Mama I made It hitmaker sells out.

 

 

