Nephew in court on charges of attempted murder, rape of aunt

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Peddie Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of rape, attempted murder and possession of drugs.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the suspect was arrested last week for possession of dagga.

Further investigations later revealed the suspect had been released into the care of a relative pending the finalisation of a case of murder against him.

Govender said police visited the home of his aunt where they discovered she had been brutally assaulted.

“On checking the home where he lived, his aunt, whom he lived, with was found with multiple stab wounds on her body. She also had been raped,” said Govender.

The woman was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

– African News Agency (ANA)