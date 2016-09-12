menu
National 12.9.2016 11:49 am

Nephew in court on charges of attempted murder, rape of aunt

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The woman was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Peddie Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of rape, attempted murder and possession of drugs.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the suspect was arrested last week for possession of dagga.

Further investigations later revealed the suspect had been released into the care of a relative pending the finalisation of a case of murder against him.

Govender said police visited the home of his aunt where they discovered she had been brutally assaulted.

“On checking the home where he lived, his aunt, whom he lived, with was found with multiple stab wounds on her body. She also had been raped,” said Govender.

The woman was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Fieldworkers denied access at farms, surburbs – Stats SA 12.9.2016
Three more illegal miners emerge from abandoned shaft 12.9.2016
Disputed debit orders up over 50% 12.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Thank You SABC concert in pictures
Entertainment

Thank You SABC concert in pictures

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.