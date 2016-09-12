An opportunity for many South Africans to become investors

On the 12th of September 2016, MTN launches its new B-BBEE share scheme, MTN Zakhele Futhi.
Qualifying members of the South African public have the opportunity to apply for shares in MTN Zakhele Futhi.
If you wish to apply for shares in MTN Zakhele Futhi, visit your nearest participating Nedbank branch to complete the application process and submit your supporting documents. A minimum investment of R2000 is required.
If you have invested with MTN Zakhele (RF) Limited, you also have the opportunity to re-invest some of your MTN Zakhele shares in MTN Zakhele Futhi.
The offer period closes on Friday, 21 October 2016, at 4pm.
This is not an offer or a prospectus in respect of an offer. A copy of the registered prospectus issued by MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited can be downloaded from www.mtn.com/zakhelefuthi obtained from Monday, 12 September 2016, until Friday, 21 October 2016, from any participating Nedbank branch or participating MTN store.
Find all the information on www.mtn.com/zakhelefuthi