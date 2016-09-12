Police called in to calm owners as fire engulfs another company

Firefighters spent several hours extinguishing a fire on Sunday night after yet another factory went up in flames, Kempton Express reports.

This is the third factory to be engulfed by fire in Kempton in a week or so. This time it was a plastic recycling firm on the corner of Lewis and Plane roads in Spartan.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said Kempton’s firefighters swiftly responded to the call, which was received at about 8pm.

“The Kempton crew was backed up by Boksburg and Tembisa fire crews, and by midnight the fire had been extinguished,” Ntladi confirmed.

“Six major fire engines were used to bring the blaze under control.”

The fire is alleged to have started as a grass fire and was fueled by a strong wind, quickly spreading across the company’s premises. A nearby vehicle repairing workshop as well as eight vehicles were caught in the fire.

According to Ntladi, the scene was challenging for the emergency services but not because of the raging fire.

“The scene didn’t go without challenges as the owners of the properties involved reacted violently among themselves, which subsequently impacted the smooth operation of fire-extinguishing activities. The metro police and police had to be called in to restore smooth firefighting operations,” Ntladi said.

An articulated truck, a passenger bus and a fleet of other light motor vehicles were saved from the blaze.

ER24’s Chitra Bodasing Harduth said paramedics were on the scene at about 9.30pm, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

Investigations to determine the actual cause of the fire will be conducted.

– Caxton News Service