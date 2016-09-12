Ntshumayelo to fight his four-year ban – reports

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo is reportedly taking legal action against the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) for their findings against him and the subsequent four-year ban.

Ntshumayelo was handed a four-year ban by Saids last month after testing positive for cocaine.

But, according to The City Press, the player has sent a letter to Saids contesting the authenticity of the findings and the legitimacy of the test analysis done by the doping-control laboratory in Bloemfontein.

This is because the laboratory has been suspended and prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) from carrying out doping tests, including analyses of urine and blood samples, which would mean the laboratory’s test was irregular and that its findings could not be relied upon.

The laboratory was suspended by Wada after it allegedly failed to meet the agency’s standards for doping control.

Ntshumayelo is currently clubless after Pirates terminated his contract following the four-year ban.