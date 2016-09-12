menu
Operation Lockdown disrupts drug trade in PE

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

The intervention in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas continued to disrupt drug-related trade in these areas, police say.

Police in the Eastern Cape said a total of 105 people were arrested as part of Operation Lockdown in Port Elizabeth over the past week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said four of those arrested were charged with murder, while 84 were arrested for drug-related offences.

Naidu said the intervention in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas continued to disrupt drug-related trade in these areas.

She said over the past six months, Operation Lockdown had been cleaning up the streets in the northern areas, focusing on gang-related crime and violence in Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp.

– African News Agency (ANA)

