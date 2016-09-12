R1.5m worth of cocaine found in man’s luggage at OR Tambo

A man is in police custody after customs officials found cocaine worth R1.5 million in his luggage at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) said on Monday.

Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela said the man was questioned by customs officials after his flight from Brazil landed in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“Initially the traveller indicated he had no luggage. Upon further questioning, the traveller admitted to being the owner of a bag that was allegedly handed to him in Sao Paolo,” said Memela.

“A thorough search and scan of the luggage that included the use of a detector dog found three smaller bags that contained cocaine.”

The customs officials handed the man over into the custody of police. He is expected to appear in court soon.

– African News Agency (ANA)