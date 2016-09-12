menu
Bullet misses KZN taxi driver, hits boy, 6

CNS reporter
IPSS Medical Rescue’s paramedics treating the little girl at Shakaskraal clinic. Photo:IPSS Medical Rescue

The bullet went through the glass panel behind the driver and hit the child in the head.

A six-year-old girl was apparently shot in the head by a security guard at the Shakaskraal taxi rank, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning.

Umhlali police spokesperson Vinny Pillay said the taxi was due to leave the rank for Ballito when one of the security guards hired by the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association stopped the taxi to ask the driver if the vehicle was overloaded, North Coast Courier reported.

“The driver reportedly shook his head, and the security guard asked the driver if he wanted to die and pointed his firearm at him. He then fired.

“The driver ducked, and the bullet hit the child sitting on her mother’s lap in the seat behind the driver,” said Pillay.

The bullet went through the glass panel behind the driver and hit the child, from Etete, in the head.

Another adult woman was also injured in the shooting, apparently by flying debris.

“Paramedics treated the little girl at the Shakaskraal clinic grounds,” said IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst.

“The child was in a critical condition. She has been taken to Stanger Hospital for further emergency medical care.

“The other passenger suffered minor injuries to the face and was also taken to hospital.”

Umhlali SAPS’s Vinny Pillay said the security guard has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

– Caxton News Service

