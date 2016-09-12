menu
National 12.9.2016 01:34 pm

Suspect arrested in Giyani for kidnapping, raping minor

Refiloe Matome
Suspect caught for kidnapping and raping a nine year-old girl.

The man was also found in possession of more than R3 000 worth of dagga.

Intelligence-led joint operations by Crime Intelligence, FCS and Crime Prevention were conducted on Saturday in the Bolobedu policing area, just outside Tzaneen, Letaba Herald reports.

“A 42-year-old man from Gandlanani village, outside Giyani, who was on the run for some months, was arrested on Friday at his home for kidnapping a 9-year-old girl at Ga-Mamaila village in the Bolobedu policing area two months ago,” stated Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

It is alleged the suspect kidnapped the child along the street of Mamaila village and took her through the bushes to Mapuve village outside Giyani.

In the process, he requested accommodation with a family, alleging the victim was his own child and he had a car breakdown along the road.

“During the night, he raped the victim, and the following day, he ran away, leaving the child behind. The family called the police.

“The suspect is facing kidnapping and rape charges,” Ngoepe said.

During the arrest, he was found in possession of more than R3 000 worth of dagga.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect is connected to a number of crime incidents as follows: in Sebayeng, rape; Giyani, rape; and Letsitele, theft of motor vehicle,” he added.

– Caxton News Service

