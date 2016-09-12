Ekurhuleni postpones vaccine campaign to October

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality has announced that its vaccination campaign that had been scheduled to begin on Monday has been postponed to October.

“Please note that the first round of the national vaccine campaign scheduled to commence today, September 12, has been postponed to take place from October 31 to November 18. The second immunisation round will be communicated closer to the date,” said the City of Ekurhuleni in a terse statement issued by spokesperson Themba Gadebe.

Earlier this year in August, the City said it would partake in the mass immunisation campaign that will be carried out at all primary healthcare facilities in Ekurhuleni.

The move is part of the national department of health’s plans to conduct an integrated measles and polio campaign to protect the health of young children.

The department plans to achieve at least 95% measles vaccine coverage in children aged between six months and five years and a 90% oral polio vaccine coverage from babies less than a month old to children aged five.

In addition, the integrated campaign will also afford opportunities for nutritional screening in children aged six months to five years by conducting a mid-upper arm circumference screening test.

