Commuters left stranded after taxi strike in Diepsloot

Commuters have been left stranded this morning following a taxi strike in Diepsloot, south of Johannesburg.

There has been heavy traffic on the R511 route reportedly caused by a violent protest involving taxi drivers. Reports claim that commuters are not allowed to use private cars as transport, Fourways Review reported.

The protesters claimed three drivers were killed in incidents of taxi violence in the past week.

Diepsloot taxi drivers: we are tired of our colleagues being killed by other taxi associations, government doesn't care #taxistrike @ANN7tv — Victor (@VictorMagwedze) September 12, 2016

So during the Diepsloot taxi strike happening today, no lifts in private cars allowed — The Rebuild (@Kenny_Blac) September 12, 2016

Taxi Strike in Diepsloot – they claim three of our drivers were shot and killed last week, — Pholoho Selebano (@Pholoho) September 12, 2016

– Caxton News Service