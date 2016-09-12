menu
Commuters left stranded after taxi strike in Diepsloot

CNS reporter
Commuters left stranded. Picture: Fourways Review

Protesters claim three drivers have been killed in the past week.

Commuters have been left stranded this morning following a taxi strike in Diepsloot, south of Johannesburg.

There has been heavy traffic on the R511 route reportedly caused by a violent protest involving taxi drivers. Reports claim that commuters are not allowed to use private cars as transport, Fourways Review reported.

The protesters claimed three drivers were killed in incidents of taxi violence in the past week.

