Pace hits great form ahead of Evian

Pace and Belen Mozo from Spain were set for a spectacular showdown in the final round after the pair tied at nine under, but in the end it was 2014 champion In-Kyung Kim who captured a runaway victory with a superb final round performance at Golf Club Hubbelrath in Germany.

The 28-year-old South Korean began the last day one shot behind Pace and Mozo, but she fired past the leaders with a flawless nine-under 63 to not only record the low round of the tournament, but celebrate a five shot victory in the Ladies European Tour showcase event.

Kim topped the final leaderboard at 17-under-par 271 and finished five clear of Mozo and eight shots ahead of Pace, who closed with a 71 to take fifth spot on her own.

The South African led the field with an opening 65 and a third round 68 put her back in pole position alongside Mozo.

Although Pace lost a little footing in the final round, this great run of form bodes well for nine-time Ladies European Tour champion ahead of the Evian Championship.

Last year, Pace celebrated her best ever Major championship finish with a tie for sixth and the three-time Chase to the Investec Cup for Ladies winner will be taking a lot of confidence to the Major Course of the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-Les-Bains this week.

The 35-year-old Pace will line up with South African golf Olympian Paula Reto, making her second appearance on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Meanwhile Nicole Garcia fired a final round 69 to vault to joint 41st while fellow Sunshine Ladies Tour winner Stacy Bregman closed with a 77 to grab a share of 55th. Ladies European Tour winner Connie Chen tied for 62nd after posting a final round 78.

SA RESULTS

278 (5) Lee-Anne Pace 65 74 68 71

293 (T41) Nicole Garcia 77 71 76 69

298 (T55) Stacy Bregman 74 76 74 77

301 (T62) Connie Chen 76 73 75 78

Missed Cut

Ashleigh Simon 73 77

Nobuhle Dlamini SWZ 79 78

Laurette Maritz 85 76