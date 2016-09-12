menu
National 12.9.2016 01:24 pm

Tzaneen lodge robbed, guests held hostage

Bertus de Bruyn
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The suspects broke into the laundry room and got hold of the spare keys for the rooms.

Three armed gunmen robbed a lodge and held its guests hostage in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The suspects broke into the laundry room and got hold of the spare keys for the rooms at about 3am, Letaba Herald reported.

They tied up a worker that resides on the premises and then proceeded to the rooms.

Guests from Botswana woke up when their door was unlocked.

The suspects entered and hit a woman on the head with a firearm.

According to Marius Jacobs from Northern Security, one of the  suspects was very aggressive and cocked the firearm in front of the victims.

“The victims were tied and forced into the workers’ room. Six other rooms were unlocked and the suspects took about six flat-screen TVs,” Jacobs said.

The suspects fled in the victims’ vehicle, a white double-cab Toyota bakkie, registration number B 875 AUP as well an undisclosed amount of money.

No serious injuries were sustained.

Police and security personel are still at the scene

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Thank You SABC concert in pictures
Entertainment

Thank You SABC concert in pictures

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.