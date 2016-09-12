Tzaneen lodge robbed, guests held hostage

Three armed gunmen robbed a lodge and held its guests hostage in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The suspects broke into the laundry room and got hold of the spare keys for the rooms at about 3am, Letaba Herald reported.

They tied up a worker that resides on the premises and then proceeded to the rooms.

Guests from Botswana woke up when their door was unlocked.

The suspects entered and hit a woman on the head with a firearm.

According to Marius Jacobs from Northern Security, one of the suspects was very aggressive and cocked the firearm in front of the victims.

“The victims were tied and forced into the workers’ room. Six other rooms were unlocked and the suspects took about six flat-screen TVs,” Jacobs said.

The suspects fled in the victims’ vehicle, a white double-cab Toyota bakkie, registration number B 875 AUP as well an undisclosed amount of money.

No serious injuries were sustained.

Police and security personel are still at the scene

– Caxton News Service