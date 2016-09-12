Community has had enough of illegal mining

The mine adjacent to the abandoned Langlaagte mine shaft where illegal miners remain trapped is facing legal action from the Riverlea Residents’ Association and Community Forum. Community members allege a mining company is at fault for not rehabilitating the land after abandoning it and allegedly using it as a dumping site.

Situated next to George Harrison Park, where rescue workers have been attempting to assist the trapped miners, the land owned by Central Rand Gold has been an illegal dumping site and access point for illegally operating miners despite the efforts of the residents who say they have had enough.

Brendan Fourier, of the community forum said the group had to take matters into their own hands when illegal activities happened at the site.

“We have had situations where we have chased (the miners) away and we have had conflict situations with them, but the main thing is that it’s attracting unscrupulous people.”

Meanwhile, wives and children of the trapped miners waited at the mine shaft with bated breath as police prepared to arrest anyone who surfaced. Rescue operations were suspended pending a determination from the mineral resources department and rescue officials as to the safety of continuing amid fears of a fire.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was due to arrive at the scene.