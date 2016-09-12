menu
National 12.9.2016 01:15 pm

Community has had enough of illegal mining

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Relatives look on while waiting for their family members emerge, 12 September 2016, in Langlaagte, Johannesburg. Relatives and family members took it upon themselves to rescue those who are stuck in the abandoned mineshaft. Picture: Alaister Russell

Relatives look on while waiting for their family members emerge, 12 September 2016, in Langlaagte, Johannesburg. Relatives and family members took it upon themselves to rescue those who are stuck in the abandoned mineshaft. Picture: Alaister Russell

Community members say a company is at fault for not rehabilitating the land after abandoning it and allegedly using it as a dumping site.

The mine adjacent to the abandoned Langlaagte mine shaft where illegal miners remain trapped is facing legal action from the Riverlea Residents’ Association and Community Forum. Community members allege a mining company is at fault for not rehabilitating the land after abandoning it and allegedly using it as a dumping site.

Situated next to George Harrison Park, where rescue workers have been attempting to assist the trapped miners, the land owned by Central Rand Gold has been an illegal dumping site and access point for illegally operating miners despite the efforts of the residents who say they have had enough.

ALSO READ >> Three more illegal miners emerge from abandoned shaft

Brendan Fourier, of the community forum said the group had to take matters into their own hands when illegal activities happened at the site.

“We have had situations where we have chased (the miners) away and we have had conflict situations with them, but the main thing is that it’s attracting unscrupulous people.”

Meanwhile, wives and children of the trapped miners waited at the mine shaft with bated breath as police prepared to arrest anyone who surfaced. Rescue operations were suspended pending a determination from the mineral resources department and rescue officials as to the safety of continuing amid fears of a fire.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was due to arrive at the scene.

 

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Thank You SABC concert in pictures
Entertainment

Thank You SABC concert in pictures

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.