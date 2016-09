Chippa held defending Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-finals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

“We are gunning for everything now. If possible we can go for everything,” Wambi told the media after winning the Man-of-the Match award.

“I think we have assembled a very good squad. We know each other now, that’s why we are performing now.”

“I worked with him before, we play football.”