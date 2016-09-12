Boity’s ‘R4m’ mansion on the market

Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo’s mansion is on the market. According to City Press, the Midstream Ridge Estate house in Centurion, although seemingly occupied, is listed on privateproperty.co.za

The publication said they contacted Boity’s estate agent, who admitted to knowing the model, but did not confirm if the house was on the market.

Boity bought the house earlier this year and shared the news with her fans. Taking to Instagram, Boity posted a picture of herself standing in front of the house holding a “sold” sign and said it was a present for her 26th birthday.

“Never in my wildest, most farfetched dreams did I ever think that God would do more for me than what I prayed for. I am constantly left gobsmacked at how God continues to shows off His Love through my life. This wasn’t a part of the plan but here I am, able to gift myself with a house at the age of 26. I am in complete AWE. To God Be The Glory. Always and Forever. #BoityTurns26 #GodAtWork,” she wrote.

A few weeks later, she bought herself a Mercedez Benz, receiving words of congratulations from her fans, who said she was inspiring them to work hard to achieve what she has at her age.

Just last week, Sissy Boy announced it was teaming up with the Club 808 presenter and model for what the label called their sexiest range yet. The range will be available online and at select Edgars stores from September 29, and stocks are limited.

