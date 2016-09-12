Zuma has paid back the Nkandla money

President Jacob Zuma has repaid the money that was used for non-security upgrades on his Nkandla home. According to EWN, National Treasury has confirmed that it has received payment from Zuma.

Earlier this year, a court order had given the president 45 days to repay the money and the deadline was September 25.

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found that at least R216 million was spent by the state at Nkandla and almost every item was hugely inflated. A government team comprising several experts eventually settled on the R7.8 million the president was personally liable for, which opposition parties have complained is less than 4% of the amount spent by taxpayers and too little.

However, City Press reported in July that Zuma and his family were trying to get a home loan to pay the R7.8 million that Treasury calculated are his outstanding debts for nonsecurity upgrades at Nkandla.

According to reporter Setumo Stone, a little-known black-owned bank called VBS Mutual Bank has been approached by the family to provide the loan. The sources for the article were apparently “family associates and several people close to the discussions”.

Negotiations were said to be at an advanced stage “after the bank and Zuma’s lawyer, Michael Hulley, agreed to terms at a meeting in Sandton last Wednesday”.

Another report had claimed that the Zuma family was claiming they were too poor to pay the R7.8 million for items including a swimming pool, amphitheatre, cattle kraal and chicken run.