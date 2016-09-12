Two cops arrested for cash-in-transit heist

Two detectives, aged 38 and 30, who allegedly conspired to execute a cash-in-transit robbery briefly appeared before the Kriel Magistrates’ Court, Mpumalanga News reports.

The two were arrested by members of the Hawks and police Task Force in the early hours of Friday morning.

Constables Tami Kubeka, 38, and Daniel Mahlangu, 30, have been remanded in custody pending their next appearance at the same court on September 16.

According to Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, the two detectives are accused of being part of a larger group that was conspiring to execute cash-in-transit robberies in Mpumalanga. Both were arrested at their homes.

“One of the suspects attempted to shoot his way to freedom but was quickly overpowered. The Hawks seized firearms, suspected stolen laptops and cellphones as well as two BMW’s, once of which is still brand new,” he explained.

In August this year, the Hawks Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) had received information about a hijacked BMW. The Hawks members followed the vehicle and found it parked at a house in Kriel.

“Before they could enter the yard, members were greeted with a hail of bullets and a shootout ensured. With Special Task Force, National Investigative Unit, Organised Crime, Gauteng Flying Squad, the local police coming as backup, the suspects were overwhelmed,” continued Mulaudzi.

“One Hawks member was shot on the shoulder, one suspect was fatally wounded while two suspects were critically wounded at the time. One of the wounded suspects was pronounced dead on Friday after succumbing to his injuries.

During a search at the house police confiscated South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and private security bulletproofs, commercial explosives, rifles and stolen vehicles.

Meanwhile, Operation Expose, also managed to nail five other suspects for possession of stolen items, dealing drugs and possession of firearms and ammunition in Kwamhlanga, Middelburg and Siyabuswa.

Five suspects were arrested, while drugs worth more than R100 000 were confiscated. All the five suspects will appear on Monday on the different courts.

National head of the Hawks Lieutenant-General Mthandazo Ntlemeza has commended the investigating team for the arrests.

“The tremendous effort exerted by our members must be commended. I am heartened by their efforts as we seek to get crime under control and put solid cases before the courts so that justice may be served. Congratulations to the dedicated and competent officers involved in this investigation,” Ntlemeza said.

– Caxton News Service