Singer Cara Frew’s new music video tackles emotional abuse

South African singer and competitive showjumper Cara Frew, who was raised in Sandton, Johannesburg, released the anticipated music video for her song Invisible on her Facebook page on September 10, and it is inspired by the hope of educating people on emotional abuse.

Watch the video here:

Frew, who competed in the 2013 SA Idols competition, gives credit on her Facebook page to the actors in the video, Suraya Rose and Brett Rogers, who she says helped to portray “the realness of emotional abuse”. Frew also credited Ross Hillier and his team, who shot the video.

Frew describes how she decided to take a more serious approach when shooting the music video to Invisible by focusing on emotional abuse. “I chose to focus on emotional abuse because it’s something that I’m familiar with and can relate to,” said Frew.

In an interview with Grazia Magazine, Frew described how the inspiration for the song came from when she felt invisible in a relationship, where she said her partner put her down to feel better about himself, and she was called “stupid”, “fat” she ended up feeling undesirable and worthless.

Frew explained why she believed emotional healing was hard, saying one needed to be in control of oneself, and if it was not dealt with correctly, it could potentially affect how one reacted and felt in the future. She believed that raising awareness for emotional abuse was important.

Frew is not slowing down following the release of the video. On September 11, she took to the stage at Ultra Singapore. She has previously worked with DJ Black Coffee and music duo Locnville.

Frew is also known among equestrian circles in Kyalami and abroad as she is a competitive adult showjumper. She competed in the 2014 World Equestrian Games in France.

– Caxton News Service