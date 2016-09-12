menu
National 12.9.2016 03:39 pm

Singer Cara Frew’s new music video tackles emotional abuse

Citizen reporter
Cara Frew in her new music video, 'Invisible'. Picture: YouTube.

Cara Frew in her new music video, 'Invisible'. Picture: YouTube.

Singer and songwriter Cara Frew has released her new music video for her song, ‘Invisible’, which carries a strong message about emotional abuse.

South African singer and competitive showjumper Cara Frew, who was raised in Sandton, Johannesburg, released the anticipated music video for her song Invisible on her Facebook page on September 10, and it is inspired by the hope of educating people on emotional abuse.

A screenshot of the Invisible music video on Cara Frew's Facebook page.

A screenshot of the Invisible music video on Cara Frew’s Facebook page.

Watch the video here:

Frew, who competed in the 2013 SA Idols competition, gives credit on her Facebook page to the actors in the video, Suraya Rose and Brett Rogers, who she says helped to portray “the realness of emotional abuse”. Frew also credited Ross Hillier and his team, who shot the video.

A screenshot from Cara Frew's Facebook page.

A screenshot from Cara Frew’s Facebook page.

Frew describes how she decided to take a more serious approach when shooting the music video to Invisible by focusing on emotional abuse. “I chose to focus on emotional abuse because it’s something that I’m familiar with and can relate to,” said Frew.

A screenshot of from Cara Frew's Facebook page.

A screenshot of from Cara Frew’s Facebook page.

In an interview with Grazia Magazine, Frew described how the inspiration for the song came from when she felt invisible in a relationship, where she said her partner put her down to feel better about himself, and she was called “stupid”, “fat” she ended up feeling undesirable and worthless.

Frew explained why she believed emotional healing was hard, saying one needed to be in control of oneself, and if it was not dealt with correctly, it could potentially affect how one reacted and felt in the future. She believed that raising awareness for emotional abuse was important.

Frew is not slowing down following the release of the video. On September 11, she took to the stage at Ultra Singapore. She has previously worked with DJ Black Coffee and music duo Locnville.

A screenshot from Cara Frew's Facebook page.

A screenshot from Cara Frew’s Facebook page.

Frew is also known among equestrian circles in Kyalami and abroad as she is a competitive adult showjumper. She competed in the 2014 World Equestrian Games in France.

A screenshot from Cara Frew (athlete) Facebook page.

A screenshot from Cara Frew (@CaraFrewShowjumping) Facebook page.

Caxton News Service

 

 

Related Stories
WATCH: Exclusive interview with Donald at DVD recording 22.8.2016
When will Nathi find his Nomvula? 8.3.2016
Cara Frew on being top 25 Miss SA semi-finalist 27.10.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Thank You SABC concert in pictures
Entertainment

Thank You SABC concert in pictures

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.