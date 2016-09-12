Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class

The picture even made it on to Facebook but was subsequently removed, as it had shown the faces of others school learners in the class behind the girl.

The school is in the Tshwane area, but to protect the identity of the child, its location cannot be specified further.

The girl is dressed in her school uniform and so are the other learners behind her.

One learner has a school book opened, and it seems as if she is doing homework. Another learner at the back has his hand slapped over his month in disbelief.

Learners, teachers and the rest of the community are in shock and disbelief.

A member of the school’s governing body said they have also received the picture and are in talks with the school’s principal.

Gauteng education spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said the office of the MEC was investigating the incident.

This specific area is said to be plagued by drug dealers.

One parent said: “This is heartbreaking. How has it come to this?” while another blames the drug dealers in the community.

Whether this is indeed some sort of a drug or if it is an harmless substance will be investigated, Bodibe said.