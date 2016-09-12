menu
National 12.9.2016 03:27 pm

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class

Virginia Keppler
A picture of high school girl sniffing white powder in class while holding a credit card in the other hand, went viral. Picture: Supplied

A picture of high school girl sniffing white powder in class while holding a credit card in the other hand, went viral. Picture: Supplied

A picture of a girl sniffing, or pretending to be sniffing, a white powder in class while holding a credit card in the other hand has gone viral.

The picture even made it on to Facebook but was subsequently removed, as it had shown the faces of others school learners in the class behind the girl.

The school is in the Tshwane area, but to protect the identity of the child, its location cannot be specified further.

The girl is dressed in her school uniform and so are the other learners behind her.

One learner has a school book opened, and it seems as if she is doing homework. Another learner at the back has his hand slapped over his month in disbelief.

Learners, teachers and the rest of the community are in shock and disbelief.

A member of the school’s governing body said they have also received the picture and are in talks with the school’s principal.

Gauteng education spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said the office of the MEC was investigating the incident.

ALSO READ>> DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

This specific area is said to be plagued by drug dealers.

One parent said: “This is heartbreaking. How has it come to this?” while another blames the drug dealers in the community.

Whether this is indeed some sort of a drug or if it is an harmless substance will be investigated, Bodibe said.

Related Stories
Man arrested at Durban hair salon for alleged drug possession 31.8.2016
Durban Flying Squad recovers 48kg of cocaine 30.8.2016
Teens arrested for drugs worth thousands 24.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Thank You SABC concert in pictures
Entertainment

Thank You SABC concert in pictures

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.