UPDATE: Richards Bay brawl location confirmed

It has been confirmed that a brutal fight captured on video did in fact happen at the Tuzi Gazi Waterfront in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, Zululand Observer reports.

However, Richards Bay police spokesperson Captain Debbie Ferreira said no cases have yet been opened after the incident.

It is believed the fight broke out shortly after 2am on Saturday morning.

In the video gunshots are heard, and one man gets hit by a car.

Since the Zululand Observer published an article on Friday, several people have come forward to speak about the incident, but they all wish to remain anonymous.

WARNING: The video below contains gratuitous usage of profanity and images that may be disturbing to sensitive viewers.

