Boks drop the ball

Australia walked away with a deserving victory, but the Springboks literally dropped the ball in their 23-17 defeat to the home side in their Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane over the weekend.

In a close encounter of this kind, little separates the sides, which was evident in the statistics taken from the All Out Rugby App powered by Vodacom.

Two Wallaby penalty goals made all the difference on Saturday as the sides ran in two tries apiece in a match, where both teams were looking for redemption for recent poor performances.

The home side had the edge over the visiting Bok side that held a promising early lead of 14-3 within the first quarter of the match.

Australia had a 51% advantage in terms of possession and held 53% of the territory, but in some stats categories nothing separated the teams.

The Wallabies made 11 more Carries than their South African counterparts but made only one clean break more while the teams beat 13 defenders each.

The home side had a slight edge at the breakdowns making nine turnovers to the six by the South Africans.

It was even-stevens defensively, as the two archenemies made 98 tackles each, and interestingly missed an equal measure with 13 apiece.

The Boks will rue the amount of unforced errors in the match which included 10 knock-ons to two, and four more handling errors to the eight by the Wallabies. Their discipline will also need to be addressed ahead of their encounter against the All Blacks after they conceded 10 penalties against Australia.

The set-pieces were also relatively well-balanced over the weekend with the Boks winning 15 of their own throw-ins while they also managed to pinch one on the Aussie throw.

Australia won seven of their scrums and South Africa five with neither of the sides conceding on their own ball.

Match Statistics from the All Out Rugby App powered by Vodacom

Australia vs South Africa, 10 September, Brisbane:

Points: 23-17

Tries: 2-2

Penalty goals: 3-1

Conversions: 2-2

Missed penalty goals: 0-1

Possession: 51% – 49%

Territory: 53% – 47%

Yellow cards: 0-1

Carries: 115-104

Clean breaks: 5-4

Defenders beaten: 13-13

Metres run: 408-383

Offloads: 12-9

Passes: 136-109

Turnovers won: 9-6

Loose ball collected: 24-26

Tackles made: 98-98

Tackles missed: 13-13

Handling errors: 8-12

Penalties conceded: 8-10

Knock-ons: 2-10

Lineouts won on own ball: 13-15

Lineouts stolen: 0-1

Scrums won: 7-5