menu
National 12.9.2016 03:54 pm

One-month-old baby among those saved from brothel

CNS reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

One suspect was arrested after he was found with three girls he was allegedly using as sex workers.

Ten women, one of them pregnant, and a one-month-old baby were rescued when a joint operation comprising members of the Hawks’ Organised Crime Unit, Pretoria TRT, K9 unit, Home Affairs Immigration officials and Crime Scene Management Experts raided a flat at the corner of Francis Baard and Wessels Streets in Pretoria on Friday morning.

One suspect aged 32 was arrested after he was found with three girls he was allegedly using as sex workers.

Two of the girls and another man have been detained for convening the Immigration Act. Eight ladies were taken in for interviewing by the Hawks.

Also taken in for questioning was a local man who had allegedly come to the apartment for the services of the ladies. The officers also found two vehicles that were suspected to have been stolen.

The two men and two women will appear in court soon.

– Caxton News Service

 

Related Stories
Rustenburg teen lied about being sex slave – police 13.11.2014
Punish the pimp, says schoolgirl prostitute 30.5.2014
Thirteen-year-old charged R50 for sex 26.5.2014
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Thank You SABC concert in pictures
Entertainment

Thank You SABC concert in pictures

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.