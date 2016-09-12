menu
National 12.9.2016 03:54 pm

Suspected hitman arrested after Bloem shooting

ANA
The 38-year-old father was arrested and the police are currently investigating a case of rape. Photo: Supplied

The 38-year-old father was arrested and the police are currently investigating a case of rape. Photo: Supplied

Police suspect it might be a premeditated attack, as nothing was stolen from the victim.

A suspect believed to be a hitman has been arrested after a Bangladeshi man was shot in the head in the Bloemfontein city centre, Free State police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Chaka Marope said the 40-year-old Bangladeshi man was from a prayer session at the local Bangladeshi church when the suspected 28-year-old hitman approached him shortly after he had opened his car.

Marope said the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim and then ran away. Police were alerted, and the suspect was arrested a few metres from the scene, with a revolver handgun still loaded with five rounds.

The victim was in a critical condition in a local hospital.

According to Marope, the motive for the shooting was unknown, but police suspect that it might be a premeditated attack, as nothing was stolen from the victim.

Police said they were continuing with the investigation, and the suspect would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ court soon on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Government failed to curb illegal mining – DA 12.9.2016
Penny Sparrow pleads guilty to crimen injuria, fined R5k 12.9.2016
Defence probes handling of Simba Mhere’s crash site 12.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Thank You SABC concert in pictures
Entertainment

Thank You SABC concert in pictures

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.