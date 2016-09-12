Suspected hitman arrested after Bloem shooting

A suspect believed to be a hitman has been arrested after a Bangladeshi man was shot in the head in the Bloemfontein city centre, Free State police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Chaka Marope said the 40-year-old Bangladeshi man was from a prayer session at the local Bangladeshi church when the suspected 28-year-old hitman approached him shortly after he had opened his car.

Marope said the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim and then ran away. Police were alerted, and the suspect was arrested a few metres from the scene, with a revolver handgun still loaded with five rounds.

The victim was in a critical condition in a local hospital.

According to Marope, the motive for the shooting was unknown, but police suspect that it might be a premeditated attack, as nothing was stolen from the victim.

Police said they were continuing with the investigation, and the suspect would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ court soon on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

– African News Agency (ANA)