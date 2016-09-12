UPDATE: US passport found at high school head girl accident scene

After it was published, an article about a vehicle accident on the R400 on the West Rand involving an alleged American citizen and the head girl of Hoërskool Noordheuwel, in Krugersdorp, members of the public have since provided new information regarding the collision, Krugersdorp News reports.

Kaylem Cronje, a first aider, claimed he and his friend, Melanie Snygans, were on the scene first on Saturday, September 10.

Cronje said he checked for a pulse on the man in the Audi but could not find one. They allegedly found his passport about 50 metres from his car later that day. It classified him as an American citizen.

They also allegedly attended to the other patients on scene. According to Cronje, Ankia Hoffman, head girl of Hoërskool Noordheuwel, was among the injured in the second vehicle. Three patients were extricated from the Toyota Fortuner.

READ MORE: Nories head girl in critical condition after collision

“Ankia was conscious and talking to me the whole time,” Cronje said. “I used towels and water from my car to clean the blood from her mouth.”

He said they also attended to another male patient’s wounds. “Both his ankles were injured, and he sustained slight head injuries.”

It is believed the third patient, a woman, was in a very critical condition and had severe head injuries.

Cronje claimed other emergency service personnel only arrived at the scene much later to assist with treating and transporting the patients.

Ankia and the male patient were taken to Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital. The female patient was airlifted to Netcare Milpark Hospital.

The injuries she sustained left her critical at the scene, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

“I saw Ankia in hospital shortly after the collision, and she seemed to be doing well,” Cronje said. “She lost a few teeth and sustained a concussion.”

The man, who is believed to be her father, was admitted to the same hospital and has a bed close to Ankia’s.

It is said the female patient who was airlifted sustained spinal and head injuries and is still in Netcare Milpark Hospital.

– Caxton News Service