National 12.9.2016 05:15 pm

Gordhan to help probe ‘impropriety’ at Fiscal Commission

Amanda Watson
South African minister of Finance| Supplied

Anonymous allegations of ‘impropriety’ were made to the finance minister.

An external “service provider” is to be appointed to investigate anonymous allegations of “impropriety” made to Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan at the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC).

This was according to a statement released by Treasury on Monday.

“The allegations have been shared with the members of the Commission,” said Treasury, which did not respond to questions on what the allegations were. The Commission will, with the assistance of the National Treasury, appoint an external service provider to investigate the veracity of the allegations.

The FFC is “an independent, objective, impartial and unbiased constitutional advisory institution. It is a permanent expert Commission with a constitutionally defined structure, set of generic responsibilities and institutional processes” according to its website.

“The Commission has the responsibility to advise and make recommendations to Parliament, provincial legislatures, organised local government and other organs of State on financial and fiscal matters. And its primary role is to ensure the creation and maintenance of an effective, equitable and sustainable system of intergovernmental fiscal relations in South Africa.”

Bongani Khumalo served as its deputy chairperson, acting chairperson and chief executive officer until his contract ended on August 31.

“The process of appointing a chairperson and deputy chairperson is under way. The Commission has decided to appoint Velile Mbethe as acting chief executive officer, while the process for filling the position is being finalised,” Treasurey stated.

Mbethe was the acting deputy director-general of Public Finance at Treasury.

