Two cops arrested for cash-in-transit robberies

The two detectives accused of being part of a larger group that was conspiring to execute cash-in-transit robberies in the Mpumalanga areas, have been arrested.

The two detectives, aged 38 and 30 years, who allegedly conspired to execute a cash in transit briefly appeared before the Kriel Magistrates’ Court. This follows their arrest by members of the Hawks and SAPS Task Force in the early hours of Friday morning, Mpumalanga News reported.

Constables Tami Kubeka, 38, and Daniel Mahlangu, 30, have been remanded in custody pending their next appearance at the same court on September 16.

According to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, the two detectives are accused of being part of a larger group that was conspiring to execute cash-in-transit robberies in Mpumalanga. Both were arrested at their homes.

“One of the suspects attempted to shoot his way to freedom but was quickly overpowered. The Hawks seized firearms, suspected stolen laptops and cellphones as well as two BMWs, one of which is still brand new,” he said.

In August this year, the Hawks Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) had received information about a hijacked BMW. The Hawks members followed the vehicle and found it parked at a house in Kriel.

“Before they could enter the yard, members were greeted with a hail of bullets and a shoot-out ensured. With Special Task Force, National Investigative Unit, Organised Crime, Gauteng Flying Squad, the local police coming as backup, the suspects were overwhelmed,” added Mulaudzi.

“One Hawks member was shot on the shoulder, one suspect was fatally wounded while two suspects were critically wounded at the time. One of the wounded suspects was pronounced dead on Friday after succumbing to his injuries. During a search at the house, police confiscated SANDF and private security bullet proofs, commercial explosives, rifles and stolen vehicles.

The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Mthandazo Ntlemeza, has commended the investigating team for the arrest of the two police officers.

“The tremendous effort exerted by our members must be commended. I am heartened by their efforts as we seek to get crime under control and put solid cases before the courts, so that justice may be served. Congratulations to the dedicated and competent officers involved in this investigation,” said Ntlemeza.

