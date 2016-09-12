menu
Zinde to oppose psychiatric report that finds him fit to stand trial

ANA
Murder accused Mark Warona Zinde stands in the dock of the Brits Magistrate's court, 13 June 2016, during his first court appearance for the alleged murder of his mother, broadcaster Hope Zinde. The case has been referred to regional court and set to sit on 17 June 2016. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Murder accused Mark Warona Zinde stands in the dock of the Brits Magistrate's court, 13 June 2016, during his first court appearance for the alleged murder of his mother, broadcaster Hope Zinde. The case has been referred to regional court and set to sit on 17 June 2016. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Zinde, 23, was referred to the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria to undergo psychiatric evaluation in June.

Mark Zinde, who stands accused of murdering his television personality mother, Hope, will oppose a psychiatric report that finds him fit to stand trial, the Brits Regional Court in North West heard on Monday.

“We are disputing the report … the accused was on psychiatric treatment before the incident,” his lawyer Francois Joubert told the court.

A psychiatric report finding read in court declared Zinde was capable of understanding court proceedings and make a meaningful contribution. The report also found he was able to understand his actions were wrong, and that he was not suffering from any mental disorder when he allegedly killed his mother.

Zinde is accused of killing his mother, 50, at their home in Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits. In addition to the murder charge, he also faces a charge of drug possession.

Hope Zinde’s body was found inside the boot of her car on June 11. She is believed to have been killed days before her body was found.

Regional magistrate Lawrance Matthee postponed the case to September 16 for a formal bail application at a lower court.

Zinede was remanded in custody.

Dressed in a navy blue suit and a white shirt, he earlier walked slowly into the court, avoiding eye contact with family members.

– African News Agency (ANA)

