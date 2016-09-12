menu
Local News 12.9.2016 05:05 pm

It’s not a nice to be transfer-listed – Xulu

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyanda Xulu of Kaizer Chiefs. Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Siyanda Xulu of Kaizer Chiefs. Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

‘It’s not a nice stage for any player to be transfer-listed and, with the calibre of player I am, I mean, it was disappointing.’

Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyanda Xulu says he cannot blame anyone for the club’s decision to place him on transfer, saying he takes full responsibility for how things turned out for him at Amakhosi.

Xulu, along with Edward Manqele and Siphelele Mthembu, were put on transfer list at the end of last season after a poor season by Chiefs, where they finished fifth.

Manqele has since worked his way back to the team, while Xulu and Mthembu’s Chiefs future remains in doubt.

“It wasn’t easy [being transfer-listed], because as a player who comes from Europe, you always have this thinking that you will add value,” Xulu told Goal.

“When things don’t go your way you have to be strong, and I think my character helped me a lot to deal with and overcome it.

“Normally, I’m a very calm person, and I deal with problems by myself. I didn’t show that it bothered me, even though it still bothers me, but these things you have to accept them. That’s why they’re called experienced players, because we experience such things, and you have to know how to deal with them.

“It’s not a nice stage for any player to be transfer-listed and, with the calibre of player I am, I mean, it was disappointing.

“I can never blame anyone but myself because I played five or six games, if I’m not mistaken.

“If the club thought I didn’t do what was expected of me, obviously, that relays back to me, and it means I must do more.”

