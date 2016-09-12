City can stop Wits – Jembula

Wits got their 2016/2017 campaign off to a great start by beating Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates before advancing to the semi-finals of their MTN8.

Rise and Shine didn’t have the same fortune in their opening league match after falling to a 2-0 defeat from Cape Town City.

Jembula is confident that they can turn things around when they face the high-flying Clever Boys on Tuesday night.

“They are a team enjoying good form and are on fire. One thing we must try to do is to stop them at home,” said Jembula.

“We want to win our first match and this is an opportunity to do so. We respect the fact that they have three wins in a row.

“We are a united team and we will fight for the points. Spirits are high in camp despite our loss in Cape Town.”

“Goalkeepers get such chances and he may fill the role because of his experience in Belgium, in the national team and in the PSL. However, our aim is to score past him because we need the points especially playing at home.

“Everything is good in our camp, we are ready to play this match and start to collect points.”