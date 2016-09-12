menu
Elderly man drowns in own pool

Ramaupi Makgoo
The man was declared dead on the scene upon the arrival of paramedics.

An elderly man drowned in his own swimming pool at his home in Faerie Glen, east of Pretoria on Monday.

Netcare 911’s Athlenda Mathe said the man was declared dead on the scene upon the arrival of paramedics, Rekord East reported.

“When Netcare911 paramedics arrived on the scene, we found members of the community performing CPR. Our paramedics then continued with CPR, but sadly there was nothing more we could do for the man.” said Mathe.

Further details on what happened were not immediately available.

Mathe said police were investigating.

– Caxton News Service

