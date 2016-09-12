menu
Other sport 12.9.2016 06:15 pm

SA medal haul rises to seven

Wesley Botton
Tyrone Pillay. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Tyrone Pillay lifted Team SA’s tally to seven medals on Monday, taking bronze in the men’s F42 shot put final at the Rio Paralympics.

Pillay launched a best heave of 13.91m to end third, with Aled Davies of Great Britain securing the gold medal after producing a 15.97m effort.

Meanwhile, on the track, Dyan Buis grabbed second place in his 100m T38 heat in 11.29, and Liezel Gouws finished third in her first-round 400m T37 race in 1:07.86, with both athletes booking their places in Tuesday’s finals.

In the pool, Hendri Herbst was second in his 50m freestyle S11 heat in 26.95, qualifying third fastest for the final, and Achmat Hassiem was fifth in his 100m butterfly S10 heat in 1:00.40, also booking his spot in the medal contests to be held later in the evening session.

Alani Ferreira finished seventh in her 400m freestyle S13 heat in 5:18.06, and Emily Gray was eighth in her opening 100m freestyle S9 race in 1:10.58, with both swimmers missing out on places in the finals of their events.

Heading into the evening session on day five of competition at the Games, the SA squad had raked in three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

