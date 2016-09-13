menu
No cure for SABC concert hangover

Music star Mercy Pakela and SABC's controversial chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, 11 September 2016, at the Thank You SABC Music Concert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Motsoeneng was quick to throw his praise singer Mzwakhe Mbuli under the bus after the unmitigated disaster.

The overwhelming feeling amid the hangover from the flop that was the Thank You SABC concert at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium on Saturday is that heady vintages were promised, but low-grade box wine ended up being served.

There were, by most estimates, little more than 1 000 takers at the 40 000-seat venue for an event intended to showcase the success of the public broadcaster’s decision to air 90% local musical content.

But the R100 entry fee for the celebration of CEO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s decision to go this route resulted in a major embarrassment. Motsoeneng tried to put some distance between himself and any pointing fingers, saying “this was not an event organised by the SABC”, despite having top billing in the concert’s marquee title.

It led to the thought that Motsoeneng has been roundly criticised for ploughing his own furrow over both content and the use of public money to fund his diktats. It also left organiser Mzwakhe Mbuli firmly in the firing line.

“For future events,” he said, stating the blindingly obvious, “it will be very important to secure funding first.”

This presumes that there will be future events. Should this be the case, we wonder whether the SABC will again feature large in the title.

