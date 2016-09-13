menu
National 13.9.2016 05:30 am

Gauteng health dept to pay R1bn in negligence payouts

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

FILE PICTURE: Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

This was disclosed by departmental officials at a meeting of the Gauteng Legislature health committee.

The Gauteng health department is heading for an overspend of R292 million this year on its total budget of R37.7 billion.

This was disclosed by departmental officials on Friday at a meeting of the Gauteng Legislature health committee, which discussed the First Quarter Report that covers the period April to June this year.

Gauteng chief director of budget and revenue Victor Senna said the expected overspend was the result of R1 billion having to be paid out for court-ordered medical negligence payouts, as well as a high number of foreign patients and patients from neighbouring provinces.

The North West province owed R490 million and Limpopo owed R51 million for treating their patients, DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said in a statement yesterday.

Senna added that the “unfunded mandate” to treat all HIV-positive patients, regardless of CD4 count, was expected to cost R621 million for 250 000 patients, while there was R4 billion in accruals from the previous year, of which only R1.4 billion had been paid.

He said that the department’s cash flow was severely compromised by unbudgeted items, such as the negligence payouts, which was why suppliers were not always paid on time.

“I am concerned about the huge pressure on the health budget, much of it from preventable factors and uncollected debt from neighbouring provinces,” said Bloom.

“Better management will help, but a short-term bailout is necessary in the adjustment budget later this year – particularly to cover the extra costs of ARV treatment for all HIV-positive patients.”

Related Stories
Health department again underspends – by R473m 25.8.2016
Gauteng health department imports Cuban doctors 27.7.2016
Health MEC reveals R32m fraud 11.5.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop
National

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop

It’s not so fun in the cheap seats, is it ANC?
Editorials

It’s not so fun in the cheap seats, is it ANC?

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.