UKZN SRC upbeat about talks

The students’ representative council (SRC) at the troubled University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is hoping for a positive outcome from talks with management on Monday next week.

Students have been protesting for more than three weeks, demanding free education and student representation on the university council. Several vehicles and university buildings have been torched, but student leaders vehemently denied students were behind it.

Yesterday, SRC secretary-general Philani Ntshobeni said that if management did not accede to their demands at the meeting, the students would give a mandate on the way forward.

“We have not suspended nor called off our protest, but the university took a decision to suspend all academic activities until September 19,” said Ntshobeni.

The department of higher education and training has repeatedly said an announcement on whether there will be a tuition fee hike next year has still to be made as meetings with stakeholders are not completed. The university has agreed to drop all charges against students related to the violent protests on various campuses.

Management said it had not engaged in any discussions regarding next year’s fees as yet.

“We still await guidance on the matter from the national government.”

