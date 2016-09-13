menu
National 13.9.2016 05:01 am

UKZN SRC upbeat about talks

Steven Tau
UKZN arson damage to the law library. Picture: Twitter

UKZN arson damage to the law library. Picture: Twitter

Students have been protesting for more than three weeks, demanding free education and student representation on the university council.

The students’ representative council (SRC) at the troubled University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is hoping for a positive outcome from talks with management on Monday next week.

Students have been protesting for more than three weeks, demanding free education and student representation on the university council. Several vehicles and university buildings have been torched, but student leaders vehemently denied students were behind it.

Yesterday, SRC secretary-general Philani Ntshobeni said that if management did not accede to their demands at the meeting, the students would give a mandate on the way forward.

“We have not suspended nor called off our protest, but the university took a decision to suspend all academic activities until September 19,” said Ntshobeni.

The department of higher education and training has repeatedly said an announcement on whether there will be a tuition fee hike next year has still to be made as meetings with stakeholders are not completed. The university has agreed to drop all charges against students related to the violent protests on various campuses.

Management said it had not engaged in any discussions regarding next year’s fees as yet.

“We still await guidance on the matter from the national government.”

– stevent@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
UKZN pauses disciplinary action against protesting students 9.9.2016
Police confirm campus assault 9.9.2016
F**k you, move your black ass – police tell bleeding UKZN student 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop
National

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop

It’s not so fun in the cheap seats, is it ANC?
Editorials

It’s not so fun in the cheap seats, is it ANC?

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.