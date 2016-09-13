menu
National 13.9.2016 06:50 am

University of Free State’s language policy put on ice

Citizen reporter
A poster erected by AfriForum. Pic: Facebook

In July, the high court ordered UFS to review its approval of a new language policy, in terms of which Afrikaans as medium of instruction was to be phased out.

The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein yesterday ruled that the University of the Free State (UFS) may not implement its new language policy before the institution’s appeal against an earlier ruling in favour of Solidarity and AfriForum has been concluded.

AfriForum deputy head Alana Bailey said the UFS had refused to give an undertaking that the new language policy would not be implemented until the appeal had been concluded.

“We approach the high court with an urgent application to ensure those who intended to study in Afrikaans in 2017 would have the right to do so,” Bailey said.

The high court also granted the UFS leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal should its application for direct access to the Constitutional Court fail.

