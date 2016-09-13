Red flags raised over Sars report

DA shadow minister of finance David Maynier will today approach Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan over a report that the SA Revenue Service’s (Sars’) chief officer of business, individual taxes and digital information systems Jonas Makwakwa received “suspicious and unusual payments” to the amount of R1.2 million between 2010 and 2016.

The report appears to be an escalation of the war between Gordhan and Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, to whom it was allegedly handed on May 17.

It was Moyane who opened the case, being probed by the Hawks, against Gordhan, former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and group executive Ivan van Loggerenberg in Brooklyn, Pretoria, earlier this year.

The report also names another Sars employee, a Kelly-Ann Elskie, as a beneficiary of Makwakwa’s apparent largesse. Elski is the former administrative assistant of Sars head Clifford Collings, alleged to have purchased the equipment presented by the State Security Agency in March to the public as that used by the “rogue unit”.

Collings, believed to be a close confidant of Makwakwa, went on early medical pension in 2014. The shadow minister intends to ask Gordhan whether he had received the report, if a probe was under way and why Makwakwa had not been suspended.

Maynier had asked Moyane in August if there was an investigation by the Finance Intelligence Centre into senior members of the Sars executive team.

But Moyane allegedly replied that Sars would not comment on current investigations into individuals and companies.

– amandaw@citizen.co.za