menu
National 13.9.2016 07:01 am

Red flags raised over Sars report

Amanda Watson
Johannesburg Area Police Commissioner Oswald Reddy and Regional Correctional Services National Commissioner Tom Moyane. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden)

Johannesburg Area Police Commissioner Oswald Reddy and Regional Correctional Services National Commissioner Tom Moyane. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden)

The report appears to be an escalation of the war between Gordhan and Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, to whom it was allegedly handed.

DA shadow minister of finance David Maynier will today approach Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan over a report that the SA Revenue Service’s (Sars’) chief officer of business, individual taxes and digital information systems Jonas Makwakwa received “suspicious and unusual payments” to the amount of R1.2 million between 2010 and 2016.

The report appears to be an escalation of the war between Gordhan and Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, to whom it was allegedly handed on May 17.

It was Moyane who opened the case, being probed by the Hawks, against Gordhan, former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and group executive Ivan van Loggerenberg in Brooklyn, Pretoria, earlier this year.

The report also names another Sars employee, a Kelly-Ann Elskie, as a beneficiary of Makwakwa’s apparent largesse. Elski is the former administrative assistant of Sars head Clifford Collings, alleged to have purchased the equipment presented by the State Security Agency in March to the public as that used by the “rogue unit”.

Collings, believed to be a close confidant of Makwakwa, went on early medical pension in 2014. The shadow minister intends to ask Gordhan whether he had received the report, if a probe was under way and why Makwakwa had not been suspended.

Maynier had asked Moyane in August if there was an investigation by the Finance Intelligence Centre into senior members of the Sars executive team.

But Moyane allegedly replied that Sars would not comment on current investigations into individuals and companies.

– amandaw@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
‘Mystery cash payments to tax boss must be explained’ 11.9.2016
Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption 8.9.2016
Gordhan dares the Hawks to arrest him 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop
National

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop

It’s not so fun in the cheap seats, is it ANC?
Editorials

It’s not so fun in the cheap seats, is it ANC?

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.