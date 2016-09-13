‘Ball’ to wreck again

The daughter of Great Britain, who has produced a number of promising runners, has only raced three times for two wins and a second place. That runner-up berth came in the Grade 2 Umkhomazi Stakes over 1200m at Greyville in which she finished a three-length second behind classy Hack Green, who is now unbeaten in three starts.

In fact, he franked the form with a gutsy short-head victory over Green Pepper in the Bloodstock SA Million (Non-Black Type) for three-year-olds over 1200m at Scottsville last month.

Wrecking Ball has won both of her starts over 1000m and that transition to 1200m might just have come a touch too early in her career. However, she will return to the minimum trip when she lines up in Race 5 on the Vaal outside track tomorrow, a Graduation Plate for fillies and mares.

She is not the best handicapped runner. That honour goes to the Mike Azzie-trained pair of Spring Wonder and Announcing Rain who are 2.5kg better off based on merit ratings. However, that could be an inaccurate assessment of Wrecking Ball’s ability and, with the Summer Season kicking into full swing next month, Maroun’s filly could end up having a significant impact.

Gavin Lerena, who was aboard for the Greyville run, takes the ride again.

Although only the fourth best handicapped runner, Macadamia might be the right one to follow Wrecking Ball home. She has raced four times for a win and two places and last time out ran a promising second behind one-year-older Speedy Gonvarlez.

Another runner who could be hard to beat is Isca in Race 6, a MR 96 Handicap, also over 1000m. Gavin van Zyl’s charge has regained his juvenile form since reverting to 1000m in KwaZulu-Natal and he can continue that good form on the Highveld.

On Durban July day he raced clear of his opposition to win a MR 103 Handicap over 1000m on the Polytrack and on Gold Cup day only found Asstar too good in the Umngeni Handicap (Listed).

On the Highveld, assistant Chesney van Zyl and jockey Marco van Rensburg appear to be striking up a good rapport and should notch up another victory as a team.

The main threat looks to come from Donny G. Sean Tarry’s charge might find the trip a little too sharp but he should be running on at the finish.

Julius Mariba, who has been a stellar substitute for suspended S’manga Khumalo, takes the ride.