Louis 57 take charge at SA Junior Club Champs

Martin Vorster, Christo Lamprecht and Marcus Smal from the Louis 57 Golf Academy combined for an opening 221 to grab a two shot lead over Fancourt and stretched their advantage to four shots with a second round total of 225.

Paarl Golf Club combined for rounds of 226 and 224 to move into second on 450, while Durbanville Golf Club also made a big move in the second round with a 221 to take third.

Vorster led the way with a one-under-par 71 in round one, reigning Dimension Data Junior Open champion Lamprecht carded a 73 and Marcus Smal added a 77 to their first round tally. All three players posted 75 in their second trip around the coastal layout.

Jordan Duminy, the final member of the team, carded non-counting rounds of 79 and 78.

Paarl’s Daniel Cronje anchored the side with an opening 74, while Tyran Snyders and Ethan Smith posted respective rounds of 75 and 77 to help the team to third spot. In round two, Smith added a 74, while Snyders and Cronje both posted 75s.

Durbanville’s Ian Botha and Ayden Senger produced a pair of 74s and Lourens Loubser posted 83 to give the team a first round total of 231. A second round 221 featuring a 70 from Botha, 72 from Senger and 79 from Loubser helped the juniors to secure third place in the Team Standings.

Bradley de Beer from Fancourt leads the Individual Competition at one-under-par 143.

De Beer carded rounds of 72 and 71 to finish one stroke clear of Botha and three shots ahead of Durbanville’s Senger and Vorster. Lamprecht and Byron Coetzee from Cotswold Downs are a further two stroke adrift in joint fifth.

TEAM LEADERBOARD – ROUND 2

446 Louis 57 Golf Academy 221 Martin Vorster 71 Christo Lamprecht 73 Marcus Smal 77; 225 Marcus Smal 75 Martin Vorster 75 Christo Lamprecht 75

450 Paarl GC 226 Daniel Cronje 74 Tyran Snyders 75 Ethan Smith 77; 224 Ethan Smith 74 Tyran Snyders 75 Daniel Cronje 75452

Durbanville GC 231 Ian Botha 74 Ayden Senger 74 Lourens Loubser 83; 221 Ian Botha 70 Ayden Senger 72 Lourens Loubser 79

453 Fancourt CC 223 Bradley de Beer 72 Ben van Wyk 73 Alex van Wyk 78; 230 Bradley de Beer 71 Alex van Wyk 79 Ben van Wyk 80

460 States Mines CC 231 Dylan Mostert 76 Donneo Catanho 77 Casey Jarvis 78; 229 Casey Jarvis 74 Vaughn van Deventer 76 Dylan Mostert 79

465 Somerset West GC 231 Craig Black 76 Jason Shaun Hale 76 Luke Pienaar 79; 234 Jason Shaun Hale 75 Luke Pienaar 79 Luca Mess 80

468 Royal J & K Golf 235 Brendan Porter 74 Kian Rose 79 Alan Borkowski 82; 233 Kian Rose 77 Alan Borkowski 77 Brendan Porter 79

471 Cotswold Downs 236 Charlie Dell 76 Byron Coetzee 77 Timothy Hayward 83; 235 Byron Coetzee 71 Timothy Hayward 82 Charlie Dell 82

479 Akasia CC 230 Etienne J van Rensburg 74 Lenanda van der Watt 75 Tiaan de Jager 81; 249 Lenanda van der Watt 79 Kifentse Nukeri 84 Etienne J van Rensburg 86

483 Klerksdorp GC 241 Andre van Dyk 77 Divan Mostert 82 Jaco Anderson 82; 242 Andre van Dyk 77 Jaco Anderson 80 Divan Mostert 85

489 Modderfontein GC 242 Karabo Mokoena 77 Samual Mckenzie 79 Bradley Slater 86; 247 Karabo Mokoena 75 Samual Mckenzie 85 Noluthando Mdanda 87

495 Middelburg GC 253 Stian van Aswegen 81 Reghard Viljoen 82 Lovey Maelane 90; 242 Reghard Viljoen 71 Stian van Aswegen 83 Lovey Maelane 88

500 Ebotse Links 251 Warwick Purchase 78 Dylan Justin Rees 84 M B Gouveira 89; 249 Warwick Purchase 79 Dylan Justin Rees 85 Luca Gouveia 85

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – ROUND 2

143 Bradley de Beer 72 71

144 Ian Botha 74 70

146 Ayden Senger 74 72; Martin Vorster 71 75

148 Byron Coetzee 77 71; Christo Lamprecht 73 75

149 Daniel Cronje 74 75

150 75 75

151 Ethan Smith 77 74; Jason Shaun Hale 76 75

152 Casey Jarvis 78 74; Marcus Smal 77 75; Karabo Mokoena 77 75

153 Reghard Viljoen 82 71; Brendan Porter 74 79; Ben van Wyk 73 80

154 Andre van Dyk 77 77; Lenanda van der Watt 75 79

155 Dylan Mostert 76 79

156 Kian Rose 79 77

157 Jordan Duminy 79 78; Alex van Wyk 78 79; Warwick Purchase 78 79

158 Luke Pienaar 79 79; Charlie Dell 76 82

159 Alan Borkowski 82 77; Donneo Catanho 77 82

160 Craig Black 76 84; Etienne J van Rensburg 74 86

162 Lourens Loubser 83 79; Jaco Anderson 82 80

164 Vaughn van Deventer 88 76; Bradley Dunbar 84 80; Stian van Aswegen 81 83; Samual Mckenzie 79 85

165 Timothy Hayward 83 82

167 Luca Schwarte 83 84; Divan Mostert 82 85

168 Luca Mess 88 80; Kifentse Nukeri 84 84

169 Dylan Justin Rees 84 85; Tiaan de Jager 81 88

171 Norman Seton 87 84

172 Max Orgovanvi 83 89

173 Noluthando Mdanda 86 87; Bradley Slater 86 87

177 Luca Gouveia 92 85

178 Lovey Maelane 90 88

179 M B Gouveira 89 90

182 Evert Buurman 93 89; Hayden De Kock 88 94

DQR Thapelo Maichotlo 84 DQR