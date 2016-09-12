Tossing a coin is not good politics, says ANC

The party’s provincial secretary Super Zuma said at a press conference in Durban that even if the councils of the two municipalities managed to hold meetings, almost every major vote at the affected municipalities would result in a deadlock and impact on service delivery.

He said that while the ANC would abide by the letter of the law, including the a draw or a coin toss to determine who became office bearers, especially in Jozini he said he did not believe a coin toss would bring stability or reflect what voters wanted.

“We are saying that if you go for a by-election, it will give voters further time to reflect. We want a council that will reflect the will of the people.”

Zuma said a coin toss would have to be deployed every time the Jozini municipality had to debate on an important issue.

The ANC has 19 seats and is aligned with an independent candidate, while the Inkatha Freedom Party has 18 seats and has the support of the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters, who each have one seat in the Jozini Local Municipality.

Prior to the August 3 local government elections the municipality was under the administration of the provincial department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs after the ANC coalition with the National Freedom Party faltered.

He said he did not believe either municipality would run smoothly.

He denied charges by opposition parties made last week that ANC councillors had been responsible for the respective councils failing to elect the office bearers within the prescribed period.

The Nquthu local municipal council is set to meet on Tuesday while the Jozini Local Municipality is set to meet again on Friday in a bid to elect speakers, mayors and deputy mayors.

The stand-off at the two municipalities has affected the two district municipalities of Umzinyathi and uMkhanyakude, of which they are a part.

– African News Agency (ANA)