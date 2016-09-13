SABC ‘takes away’ R1m from Lerato Kganyago

Metro FM DJ and TV presenter Lerato Kganyago has reportedly lost out on at least R1 million after her employer, the SABC, stopped her from presenting events with other media houses.

According to Sunday World, ANN7 approached Kganyago to be the host of the South African of the Year Awards to be held in November. However, her SABC bosses reportedly prohibited her from hosting the event, which would have made her R500 000 richer, though that sounds like a suspiciously large reward.

Kganyago was further approached by MultiChoice to host the Roast Battle Round 4 show, a gig the tabloid claims would have paid her R500 000, but again, her bosses refused her permission.

Viacom International Media communications director Reid Alison reportedly confirmed that the channel tried in vain to secure Kganyago’s services, while ANN7 spokesperson Gary Naidoo failed to respond.

Kganyago declined to comment, while SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they were not aware of the matter, but would investigate and issue a statement.

However, the publication also reportef that the SABC officials who spoke to them revealed the public broadcaster was being unfair to Kganyago, as Minnie Dlamini had been permitted to host other events before.

Another source reportedly told the publication the people in question were deliberately misapplying Motsoeneng’s rules to make him look bad.

Kganyago is not the only presenter who has been refused permission to sign up for gigs with other media houses.

Earlier this year, Pearl Thusi found herself in a dilemma after she was reportedly fired from Metro FM after resigning from Live AMP to present rival channels MTV and MTV Base’s Lip Sync Battle Africa.

Thusi, however, reportedly regretted the move as she later made efforts to arrange a meeting with SABC bosses to ask for her job back.

The SABC spokesperson confirmed the meeting attempts to Sunday World, though he said he did not know what the meeting was about.