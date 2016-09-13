menu
‘Most dangerous’ robbers hunted after daring escape

Kayla van Petegem
Wanted men. Picture: Supplied

They managed to cut a hole in the roof of their cell to escape.

Pretoria police are in search of six men after they escaped from police custody in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

These men are described as “most dangerous”.

They managed to cut a hole in the roof of their cell to escape on Sunday, Rekord Centurion reported.

Police spokesperson Captain Mpande Khoza said the gang members were wanted for a spate of business robberies.

“The suspects are wanted in connection with various business robberies around the Ennerdale, Lenasia South, Vaal area, Orange Farm, Fine Town, and many more places where they have been terrorising the community and businesses,” he said.

They were arrested and charged for possession of firearms and business robbery.

“It is believed they are well armed. The community is advised not to approach the suspects but to contact a local police station or phone the investigating office Lt-Col Ndwandwe of the Soweto West trio task team.

People can also call police on 08600 111 or the SMS line 32211 or Captain Joseph on 079 525 1499.

– Caxton News Service

