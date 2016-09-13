Team SA out to boost medal tally on day six

In a quiet session late on Monday, wheelchair tennis star Lucas Sithole lost 6-0 6-3 to Australian player Dylan Alcott in the men’s quad semifinals, booking his place in the bronze medal match.

In the pool, Hendri Herbst finished sixth in the men’s 50m freestyle S11 final in 27.11, and shark attack survivor Achmat Hassiem took eighth position in the 100m butterfly S10 final in 1:00.96.

The national track and field squad were expected to challenge for more podium places in Tuesday’s early session. Dyan Buis, competing in the T38 class, and Liezel Gouws, turning out in the T37 category, were both set to line up in 100m finals, while Andre dalle Ave was due to compete in the men’s long jump T37 final.