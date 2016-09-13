Atteridgeville man wanted for the murder of his wife

A mother was killed and her daughter injured early on Sunday in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Police responded to a call about domestic violence at 4am on Sunday morning, which ended in a search for an alleged murderer.

Police said that on arrival they found a woman, 48, covered with a duvet.

“It is alleged the deceased was stabbed by her husband, aged 57,” police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said.

“The suspect also allegedly stabbed his daughter, 21, and she has been admitted to Brits hospital.

Selepe said the man is alleged to have taken the family’s eighty-year-old son with him but handed the child over to a family friend.

“The suspect told the family he will hand himself over to the police.”

Police are searching for the man, who is believed to be cooperating with family and friends.

– Caxton News Service